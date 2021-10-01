Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.