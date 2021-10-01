CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 2.8%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 3,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $472.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

