Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.65

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 9869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

CLDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,836,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 320,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

