Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.23

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 5400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

