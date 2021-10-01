Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Centene reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Centene by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,684,000 after buying an additional 150,772 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Centene by 45.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Centene by 54.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

