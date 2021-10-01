Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Centene worth $48,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

