Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.