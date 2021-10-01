Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.