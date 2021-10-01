CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,344,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

