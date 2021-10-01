Chainswap (ASAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $408,444.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Chainswap has a market cap of $3.35 million and $408,444.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00239151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00114726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

