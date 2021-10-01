Charles Goode Acquires 69,075 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) insider Charles Goode purchased 69,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.24 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$361,883.93 ($258,488.52).

The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.44%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

