Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,582,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.13.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $12.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $739.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,363. The firm has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

