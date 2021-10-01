Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $821.13.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $727.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $770.99 and its 200-day moving average is $708.86. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.