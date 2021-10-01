ChatCoin One Day Volume Tops $44,158.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $996,376.93 and approximately $44,158.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.83 or 1.00007826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052166 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002120 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00601940 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

