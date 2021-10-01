Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.50

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.50 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 327.86 ($4.28). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 446,092 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £902.50 million and a PE ratio of 23.12.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

