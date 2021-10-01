Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,297.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,849.57.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $29.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,817.52. 269,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,829. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,884.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,606.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

