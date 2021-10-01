Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Short Interest Update

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBKCQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7,714.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.52. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corp. is engaged in the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online purchases, and mobile application for women’s apparel and accessories. It offers tops, dresses, skirts, jewelries, scarves and wraps, denim, and other collections. The company was founded by Gil Braun in 1986 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

