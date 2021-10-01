Christopher J. Zecchini Sells 3,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

