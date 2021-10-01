Christopher Mackay Buys 327,000 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 327,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay bought 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay bought 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

