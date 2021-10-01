Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.78 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $141.78 million and approximately $57.34 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00235990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

