CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 17,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 25,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

