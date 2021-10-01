Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chubb by 57.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chubb stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.21. 2,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,624. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

