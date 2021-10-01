Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHGCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,082. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

