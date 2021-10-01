Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CHGCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,082. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
