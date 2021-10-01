CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 44,658 shares.The stock last traded at $19.99 and had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

