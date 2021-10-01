CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.56.

RNW opened at C$18.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.20. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.43 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

