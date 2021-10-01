CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.