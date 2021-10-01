CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 155.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.33 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.