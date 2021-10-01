CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

RIO opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

