CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,388.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.70.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

