CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,559 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $120.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.