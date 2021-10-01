CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

