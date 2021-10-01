Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,003,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

CI stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

