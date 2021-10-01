Citigroup Downgrades Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Neutral

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.