Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,550 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 403.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 390.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.32 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

