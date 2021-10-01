Citigroup Inc. Buys 47,682 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 4,541.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Morphic worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $266,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,381. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

