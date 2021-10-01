Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EWZS opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

