Citigroup Inc. Sells 377,458 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 888,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.