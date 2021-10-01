Citigroup Inc. Sells 72,339 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,339 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Autoliv by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.23. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

