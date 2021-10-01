Citigroup Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Neutral

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $986.53.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $994.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,025.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $905.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $653.00 and a 1-year high of $1,087.01.

Intuitive Surgical shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.