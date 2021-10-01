Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,690 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

CVEO opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after buying an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

