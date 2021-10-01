Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

