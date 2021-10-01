Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 470,262 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

