Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s share price was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 17,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,134,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

