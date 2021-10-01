ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $412,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

