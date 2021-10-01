ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
