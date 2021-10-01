Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $114.82 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

