Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,904,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

