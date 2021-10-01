Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,377,000 after acquiring an additional 362,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.77.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.