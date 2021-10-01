Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in CSX by 34.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $213,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 67.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after purchasing an additional 213,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

