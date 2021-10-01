Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,179 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

