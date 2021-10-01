Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

SHOP stock opened at $1,355.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,499.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,343.07. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

